UP's Kairana connect to Karnataka politics: SP’s Iqra Hasan weaves poll campaign around Anantkumar Hegde's ‘will change Constitution' remark

Hegde’s statement, amplified by the Iqra is the talk of the town. At a public interaction last month, the SP candidate was heard raising apprehensions about the BJP’s intent to achieve a two-thirds majority.

In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, Iqra, whose grandfather, father, and mother have represented Kairana in the Lok Sabha, says if the BJP “crosses 400 seats, then there will be changes in the constitution. Laws will be introduced that will make us second-class citizens in this country.”

Politically speaking, the alarm is being raised to address three communities -- the Muslims, Dalits, and Backwards.

While the first is the key constituent of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, the latter two are very much part of the BJP’s catchment areas. Especially the Dalits, who have been demotivated by the Bahujan Samaj Party’s indifferent approach to electoral politics since 2019.

Iqra’s playbook, in her maiden elections, is a pick from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s messaging against “attempts to change the constitution.”

The iteration is aimed at mobilising communities that derive affirmative action and protection from the Constitution- SCs, STs, Minorities, and Backwards. Together, they would make up more than 80 per cent of the electorate. Kairana has all four in abundance.