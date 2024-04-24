Voting for BJP means supporting patriots who want to establish 'Ram Rajya' in country: Amit Shah

Urging people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shah said, "Your vote will go in favour of patriots and not anti-nationals. It will be in favour of those who want to establish a Ram Rajya and against those who indulge in dynastic politics. Every vote in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go towards exterminating terrorism and Naxalism in the country and making India the third largest economy in the world."

"Congress kept the Ram temple issue pending for 70 years. But within five years (of coming to power), PM Modi solved the issue and performed the temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya," he said.