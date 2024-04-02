Were there no others in JD(S)?: DKS on 3 from Gowda family in poll fray

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D K Shivakumar, on Monday, targeted former prime minister H D Deve Gowda for fielding his son in Mandya, grandson in Hassan, and son-in-law in Bangalore Rural. “Were there no other candidates?” he said.
None of them is going to win, the DyCM said, addressing a campaign rally organised for Congress candidate Shreyas Patel here.
“JD(S) is a party that has lost strength. If it is really strong, why did they make their son-in-law contest on a BJP ticket?”
“They have colluded with BJP that brought them down from power. I, MLAs G T Devegowda and K M Shivalingegowda had been to Mumbai to save JD(S)-Congress government, where disgruntled alliance MLAs were camping. Now, Kumaraswamy is saying that we (Congress) were responsible for fall of the government. Let Kumaraswamy swear in the name of Goddess Hasanamba on this. I am swearing on Hasanamba that we will not betray our mother. We fight for a cause”, he said.
The deputy chief minister told BJP workers, “I appeal to you, not to believe them. They did not spare me. Will they leave you? They will build a ‘samadhi’ (tomb) for Preetham Gowda (BJP state general secretary) after the election. BJP MLAs Cement Manju and H K Suresh will also not be spared”.
