Lok Sabha elections 2024: Why Congress insists that BJP will settle at less than 200

One of the evident catchment areas the BJP identified in the south is Tamil Nadu which has 39 seats. It also expects an improved performance in Telangana though a resurgent Congress may still have an upper hand.

The BJP had won 30 out of 131 seats from south India, with Karnataka accounting for 26 and Telangana 4. Congress believes that the BJP cannot repeat the 2019 performance in Karnataka once again, especially with the popularity of the Siddaramaiah government and internal troubles in BJP that had an impact in Assembly elections too.

The Congress assessment on the north is much more positive than 2019 owing to their belief that the BJP has saturated in the region. Congress leaders claim that their internal surveys showed that the BJP is unlikely to repeat their performance in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

They also expect the BJP to lose some of the 23 seats it had won in Maharashtra. Congress leaders believe that the BJP which stitched alliances with JD(U) and RLD very quickly also strategically decided not to enter into alliances with Akali Dal and JJP with an “aim to split votes going to Congress”.

Their belief is that the arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren will work in its favour not only in Jharkhand but in tribal belts across the north besides attracting the poor and the middle class following Kejriwal’s arrest.

“Our inference is that Kejrwal’s arrest, which looks like a diversionary tactic to deflect from the electoral bonds issue, is not going the way the BJP wanted. BJP is losing momentum and is panicking. They do not have a positive messaging to build on,” a senior leader claimed.

Kejriwal’s arrest has boosted the Congress-AAP alliance’s prospects in Delhi while Mamata Banerjee’s strident fight may be a hindrance for the BJP to grow in numbers in West Bengal.

“Modi’s 370 target is basically to ensure that the BJP numbers do not decline beyond 272. Once BJP cannot retain what it had in 2019, then you can see a sea change in Indian politics,” a Congress poll strategist said.

The party strategist insisted that the BJP has realised that the Ram temple inauguration has not gone its way and needed new narratives and catchment areas.