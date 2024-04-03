With entry of local Maratha leader Vasant More, Pune now faces a triangular contest

Maharashtra's cultural capital of Pune - a Congress bastion-turned BJP stronghold will witness a fierce triangular contest with the entry of firebrand local leader Vasant More.

The BJP has fielded former Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol against Ravindra Dhangekar, the sitting Congress MLA from Kasba Peth.

Last month, because of internal differences, Vasant More resigned from the Raj Thackeray-led MNS.

Thereafter, he met NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, however, it did not work out.

More, a Maratha, also met Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar and was immediately asked to contest Pune.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) too is planning to put up a candidate - and this could make the contest more interesting.

Pune goes to polls on Phase-4 on 13 May and a lot of developments are in store.

A Maratha-face, Mohol, who took over as Mayor after BJP’s late Mutka Tilak, had secured the ticket, even though former Pune city unit chief Jagdish Mulik, and RSS-BJP functionary Sunil Deodhar too were keen. Mohol is considered close to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.Mohol, who comes from an RSS background, was accepted as the candidate.