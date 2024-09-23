Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: How state Assembly came into being

With phase 1 of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections already completed, the union territory is preparing itself for the next two phases which are scheduled to take place on September 25 and October 1.

A voter turnout of 61 per cent was recorded in phase 1 of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, that took place on September 18. The counting will be held on October 8.

Let's take a look into how J&K's first assembly elections took place.