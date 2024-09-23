Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: How state Assembly came into being

With phase 1 of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections already completed, the union territory is preparing itself for the next two phases which are scheduled to take place on September 25 and October 1.
A voter turnout of 61 per cent was recorded in phase 1 of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, that took place on September 18. The counting will be held on October 8.
Let's take a look into how J&K's first assembly elections took place.
History of Jammu and Kashmir's legislative assembly
History of Jammu and Kashmir's legislative assembly can be traced back to the days before India gained independence and Jammu and Kashmir was a princely state. At that time, the legislature of Jammu and Kashmir was known as Praja Sabha.
After the princely state acceded to the Union of India in October 1947 and Maharaja Hari Singh signed the instrument of accession, Sheikh Abdullah was appointed as Head of the emergency administration by the Maharaja.
However, the first official elections were held in 1957 for 75 seats in the legislative assembly. The National Conference won all 75 seats.
But, prior to the 'first' elections of Jammu and Kashmir, representatives were elected for Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir in 1951. The same constituent assembly adopted a new constitution and established a bicameral legislature. This Constituent Assembly was later dissolved.
Jammu and Kashmir had an upper house known as Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council and a lower house known as Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.
Abrogation of Article 370
In 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act was passed in which the state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two union territories namely— Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The bicameral legislature was replaced with a unicameral on J&K.
Article 370 which awarded special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated.
The last Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections were held in 2014. After a 10-year-hiatus, the union territory is once again gearing up for the elections.
