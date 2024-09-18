Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: 27% polling till 11 am as J&K votes

Srinagar: Voting in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir's three-phase Assembly elections began Wednesday, with 26.72 per cent turnout recorded till 11:00 am across 24 constituencies in seven districts.

This marks the first assembly polls in a decade and the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Approximately 2.3 million voters, including 5,66,000 young people, are eligible to vote for 219 candidates. Among the youth, there are 123,960 first-time voters aged 18 to 19, with 10,261 males and 9,329 females.

To ensure smooth voting, the Election Commission has set up 3,276 polling stations, featuring 100 per cent webcasting across the constituencies, including 302 urban and 2,974 rural locations. With a high-profile campaign from various political parties, voter turnout is projected to reach 70 per cent.