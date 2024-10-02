Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Enthusiasm by voters testimony to vibrant democracy, says LG on record turnout in phase 3
In a social media post, the LG said the great enthusiasm among the voters in all three phases to exercise their franchise is a testimony to vibrant democracy in J&K and people's faith in democratic values.
Congratulations to the people for a record turnout in final phase of Assembly Elections. I applaud the tireless efforts of election officials, district admin, JKP and our security forces for successfully conducting multi-phased polls & strengthening the pillars of democracy.