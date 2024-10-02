Home
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Enthusiasm by voters testimony to vibrant democracy, says LG on record turnout in phase 3

In a social media post, the LG said the great enthusiasm among the voters in all three phases to exercise their franchise is a testimony to vibrant democracy in J&K and people's faith in democratic values.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 22:14 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 22:14 IST
