Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Govt only seeking restoration of statehood and not Article 370 is 'very painful', says Engineer Rashid

He said the resolution on statehood only makes it clear that Abdullah, who is also the NC vice president, is 'playing into the hands of the BJP'.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 11:59 IST

