Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | 'Guided tour not good': Omar Abdullah slams Modi govt for inviting foreign diplomats to see polls

The assembly polls in J&K are being conducted after 10 years, and are the first after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The NC vice president said the people of J&K have been waiting for 10 years for the polls and after the first phase went well "expect a good turnout from the second phase also".

"Regardless of which party, enthusiasm in political rallies has been heartening. Now, we hope that enthusiasm translates into voter turnout also," he added.

Asked how important the second phase was for him as he is contesting from two seats of Ganderbal and Budgam, Abdullah said all election days are important.

"It is not about me, it is about the party as a whole. The first phase was as important, the third phase will be as important. Yes, I have got a personal stake in this, but for the party, all three phases are important," he said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J&K said "ummeed pe duniya qaayam hai' (hope is what keeps the world moving).

"I am quietly hopeful. The rest is first in the hands of the Almighty and then in the hands of voters. So, let's see," he added.

To a question about PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's allegation of bogus voting in Ganderbal and Budgam, Abdullah said the PDP has seen the writing on the wall.

"Please investigate (PDP's allegations). I cannot help it if their candidates have not been able to make the impact that they had expected. It is not my fault that people have withdrawn from the election campaign in my favour.

"The PDP was very happy to be the recipient of Apni Party support in Budgam until Muntazir Mohiuddin went against the party and announced his support for me. After that, the PDP got upset and started attacking us and the Apni Party. PDP has clearly seen the writing on the wall. Forget about Budgam and Ganderbal, they will be lucky to win even in Bijbehara. So I don't want to say much about it," he said.

Mohiuddin, who had filed nomination from Budgam on Apni Party's mandate, withdrew from the race and announced support to Abdullah.

Bijbehara is the seat where from Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti was in the fray. The constituency voted in the first phase of polls on September 18.

On the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to J&K on Wednesday, the NC vice president said the Congress should focus more in Jammu.

"It is a good thing. I hope after Rahul is done campaigning in one or two seats in Kashmir, he focuses in Jammu. Ultimately, what the Congress does in Kashmir is not that important, but what the Congress does in Jammu is important," he said.

Abdullah said unfortunately, the Congress has not done as much in the plains of Jammu as the NC -- which is in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress -- would expect them to do.

Gandhi is scheduled to address a public rally in the Sopore area of north Kashmir later in the day.