Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Jamaat-e-Islami fails to make any impact in polls

Of 10 Jamaat backed candidates, eight forfeit deposit
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 06:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 06:26 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us