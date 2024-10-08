Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | After winning, Omar Abdullah offers olive branch to BJP-led Centre

<p>Srinagar: Following his party's victory in the 2024 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir#:~:text=Also%20check%20out%20latest%20news%20belongs%20to%20Jammu%20and%20Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> Assembly election, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-conference">National Conference</a> (NC) leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah</a> Tuesday said the Union Territory (UT) will not benefit from an “antagonistic relationship” with the BJP-led Central government.</p><p>Omar, who is set to become the chief minister of J&K for the second time, while emphasising the need for a constructive relationship between J&K and the Central government, called for cooperation moving forward.</p><p>He also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill his earlier promise of restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, which was stripped in 2019 when Article 370, granting special status to the region, was revoked.</p><p>“Prime Minister had assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that statehood would be restored. Now, with the conclusion of these elections, it is time for the government to live up to that promise. We urge the Central government to restore the dignity and identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by reinstating full statehood,” Omar said, reiterating the NC’s long-standing demand.</p><p>The NC leader said that nowhere has the BJP ever said it will restore statehood after there will be the saffron party’s government in J&K. </p><p>“The Prime Minister never said that. People of J&K have spoken, and I hope the PM will now be magnanimous and restore statehood at the earliest," he said, referring also to a Supreme Court ruling.</p>.Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | After Budgam, Omar Abdullah wins from Ganderbal also.<p>The restoration of statehood has been a central issue in J&K’s political discourse, with parties across the spectrum calling for its reinstatement.</p><p>On the incoming J&K government's relationship with New Delhi, Omar said the UT is at a crucial stage in its economic and social development and called on the Centre's support.</p><p>“I believe the new (J&K) government must have a healthy working relationship with the union government. I hope they (the BJP) realises J&K is at a very crucial stage and does not play politics,” the NC leader said.</p><p>He acknowledged the need to rebuild the relationship between the BJP and J&K, particularly the Kashmir region that voted overwhelmingly against the saffron party.</p><p>As Omar prepares to take office, the road ahead presents several challenges. In addition to pushing for statehood restoration, his administration will need to manage relations with the Lieutenant Governor, who continues to wield significant power in the UT setup.

Political analysts believe that while the NC's victory represents a significant shift, much will depend on how Omar balances regional aspirations with the need to maintain constructive ties with the central government. 