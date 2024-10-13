Home
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | At least 13 new MLAs from political families

Chief Minister designate Omar Abdullah is a third-generation legislator from the Abdullah clan. His father Farooq Abdullah and grandfather Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah have both been MLAs and the chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir as well.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 11:09 IST

