tamil nadu

Tamil Nadu to conduct synchronized bird census this week

The Synchronized Bird Census for the year 2025–2026 will be conducted in two phases -- Wetland Bird Census (both inland and coastal wetlands) and Terrestrial Bird Census.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 17:15 IST
Published 25 December 2025, 17:15 IST
