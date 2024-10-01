Home
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | 'Remember this election is about self-respect, rights of people,' says Rahul

Voting for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections is underway in 40 seats across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 06:22 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 06:22 IST
CongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsIndia NewsJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

