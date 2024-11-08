Home
J&K Assembly adjourned sine die

The Assembly met for a five-day session and passed the Motion of Thanks on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's address.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 14:19 IST

