J&K Assembly adjourned sine die

<p>Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday after the House passed the Motion of Thanks on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's address.</p><p>The Assembly met for a five-day session on Monday, the first since the developments of August 5, 2019, when the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Union territories and its special status revoked. </p><p>It witnessed chaotic scenes since Wednesday, disrupting its proceedings.</p>.Watch | Ruckus in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly again, Engineer Rashid's brother marshalled out of the House.<p>The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members staged vociferous protests since the passage of a resolution moved by the ruling National Conference (NC), seeking a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives from the region for the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status.</p><p>On the final day of the session, the Assembly passed the Motion of Thanks on the LG's address and subsequently, the House was adjourned sine die by speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.</p>