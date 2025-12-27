<h2>'Power of organisation': Row erupts as Digvijaya Singh praises RSS, shares Modi's picture ahead of CWC meet</h2>.<p>The remarks came ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that decided on its agitational plan against the scrapping of MGNREGA from January 5.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/power-of-organisation-row-erupts-as-digvijaya-singh-praises-rss-shares-modis-picture-ahead-of-cwc-meet-3844248">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'We will resist it': Rahul Gandhi likens VB-G RAM G Act to 'devastating demonetisation', announces MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan<br></h2>.<p>Addressing a press conference here, he said the Congress would would resist the government's action and expressed confidence that the entire opposition would be aligned with it.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/we-will-resist-it-rahul-gandhi-likens-vb-g-ram-g-act-to-devastating-demonetisation-announces-mgnrega-bachao-abhiyan-3844165">Read more</a></p>.<h2>After kicking poor in stomach, Modi govt stabs them in back: Kharge on MGNREGA scrapping<br></h2>.<p>Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing of "stabbing the poor in the back after kicking them in their stomach" by scrapping the "UPA's visionary programme" MGNREGA.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/after-kicking-poor-in-stomach-modi-govt-stabs-them-in-back-kharge-on-mgnrega-scrapping-3844074">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Explained | What lies ahead for Ukraine's contested Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant?<br></h2>.<p>The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, is one of the main sticking points in US President Donald Trump's peace plan to end the nearly four-year war between Russia and Ukraine. The issue is one of 20 points laid out by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a framework peace proposal.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/explained-what-lies-ahead-for-ukraines-contested-zaporizhzhia-nuclear-power-plant-3844171#1">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Theatre stampede case: Charge sheet filed against 23 accused including actor Allu Arjun<br><br></h2>.<p>The theatre management has been named as the prime accused in the charge sheet filed recently, while Arjun has been named as accused no 11.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/theatre-stampede-case-charge-sheet-filed-against-23-accused-including-actor-allu-arjun-3844172">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Does toxic air make you susceptible to ADHD? Experts flag stress on mental well-being due to pollution<br><br></h2>.<p>Medical practitioners said that toxic air is leading to depression, increased anxiety, poor memory and disrupted cognitive development, while prolonged exposure is associated with increased risks of neurodegenerative disorders<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/does-toxic-air-make-you-susceptible-to-adhd-experts-flag-stress-on-mental-well-being-due-to-pollution-3844187">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Messi event fiasco: Calcutta High Court refuses to interfere in SIT probe<br><br></h2>.<p>Calcutta High Court refused to interfere at this stage in a probe being conducted by a special investigation team (SIT) over chaos during Argentine football legend Lionel Messi's event at Salt Lake stadium here on December 13<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/messi-event-fiasco-calcutta-high-court-refuses-to-interfere-in-sit-probe-3840208">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Mob attack forces cancellation of singer James’ concert in Bangladesh’s Faridpur<br><br></h2>.<p>Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen shared footage of the attack on X, saying it reflected a disturbing pattern of assaults on artists and cultural institutions in the country.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/mob-attack-forces-cancellation-of-singer-james-concert-in-bangladeshs-faridpur-3843963">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Video of Dhirendra Shastri arriving in Raipur in govt aircraft, cop touching his feet sparks row<br></h2>.<p>The BJP, however, defended the cop's act as "personal faith", and accused the Opposition party of being against the Sanatana Dharma.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chhattisgarh/video-of-dhirendra-shastri-arriving-in-raipur-in-govt-aircraft-cop-touching-his-feet-sparks-row-3844100">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Day after wife's suicide in Bengaluru, man kills himself in Nagpur<br><br></h2>.<p>In a tragic fallout of the suicide of newlywed woman Ganavi in Bengaluru, her husband Suraj has also killed himself in Nagpur, police officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/day-after-wifes-suicide-in-bengaluru-man-kills-himself-in-nagpur-3844015">Read more</a></p>