J&K Assembly Election 2024: EC notifies 3rd phase of state's polls

Srinagar: The Election Commission of India on Thursday issued a notification for the third and final phase of the Legislative Assembly polls for Jammu and Kashmir.

The notification was issued for 40 assembly constituencies, spread across Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, and Jammu districts, where polling will be held on October 1.

In Kashmir Division, 16 assembly constituencies will go to polls, while in Jammu region voting will be held on 24 seats.

The seats going to polls in Kashmir are Karnah, Trehgam, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Wagoora-Kreeri, Pattan, Sonawari, Bandipora, and Gurez (ST).

In Jammu division, the constituencies going to polls are Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Chenani, Ramnagar (SC), Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, Kathua (SC), Hiranagar, Ramgarh (SC), Samba, and Vijaypur, Bishnah (SC).