J&K Assembly Election 2024: Modi, Shah urge voters to turn out in large numbers as phase 2 polling gets under way

The home minister said people should vote for a government that works with commitment to the golden future of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the rights of the deprived and women and the development of the region.

"Vote today to strengthen democracy and to free Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism, nepotism and corruption," he said.

Voting began on Wednesday for the second phase of the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir in which over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the fray for 26 seats, including that of former chief minister of the erstwhile state Omar Abdullah.

These assembly constituencies are spread over six districts -- three in the Valley and as many in the Jammu division.