J&K Assembly Elections: PDP contesting polls to stop BJP from burying Kashmir issue, Article 370: Mehbooba

Kulgam: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said her party is not contesting the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections only for undertaking developmental works, but to stop the BJP from burying Kashmir issue and Article 370.

"It is a matter of shame for the BJP that has been saying the situation has improved, but they could not hold elections in J&K in the last 10 years. People are annoyed, they are suffocating. They want a government to be formed which can address their concerns and end their difficulties," Mufti told reporters here.

The PDP chief said her party is not contesting the elections only for constructing drains and lanes, "we are contesting because the BJP wants to bury Kashmir issue and Article 370, and wants everyone to talk only about election".