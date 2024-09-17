J&K Assembly Polls 2024: As Engineer Rashid shakes up electoral scene, NC, PDP go in repackaging mode

Srinagar: As Engineer Rashid, chief of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), shakes up the electoral scene in Kashmir, traditional parties like the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are attacking him, accusing him of being a proxy for the BJP.

Rashid, known for his advocacy of Kashmiri rights and independent stance, has garnered attention after defeating NC vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat this June. His rise has stirred a region longing for genuine leadership.

For decades, the NC and PDP positioned themselves as protectors of Kashmiri interests, particularly regarding regional autonomy and the now-abrogated Article 370. Yet, once in power, these parties often shifted their positions. The PDP’s alliance with the BJP post-2014 has eroded its credibility, being viewed as a betrayal by its voter base.

Both parties had previously allied with the BJP, but now, feeling threatened, they label Rashid and the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, which is running independent candidates for the first time since 1987, as BJP proxies.

While alleging that Rashid was being controlled via remote, Omar said, “His strings are connected somewhere else. He gets the signal from somewhere else. He dances on that signal.”