J&K Assembly Polls 2024: As Engineer Rashid shakes up electoral scene, NC, PDP go in repackaging mode

Srinagar: As Engineer Rashid, chief of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), shakes up the electoral scene in Kashmir, traditional parties like the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are attacking him, accusing him of being a proxy for the BJP.
Rashid, known for his advocacy of Kashmiri rights and independent stance, has garnered attention after defeating NC vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat this June. His rise has stirred a region longing for genuine leadership.
For decades, the NC and PDP positioned themselves as protectors of Kashmiri interests, particularly regarding regional autonomy and the now-abrogated Article 370. Yet, once in power, these parties often shifted their positions. The PDP’s alliance with the BJP post-2014 has eroded its credibility, being viewed as a betrayal by its voter base.
Both parties had previously allied with the BJP, but now, feeling threatened, they label Rashid and the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, which is running independent candidates for the first time since 1987, as BJP proxies.
While alleging that Rashid was being controlled via remote, Omar said, “His strings are connected somewhere else. He gets the signal from somewhere else. He dances on that signal.”
Mehbooba was also vocal in her attack on AIP chief saying, “It took Mufti (Mohammad Sayeed) sahib 50-years to found a party and we still don’t have the resources that we can field candidates everywhere. I want to know, the person (Engineer Rashid) who is in jail fights a parliamentary election – that is good. But who is behind their party that their candidates stand up everywhere?”
The NC and PDP manifestos promise the restoration of Article 370, the repeal of laws like UAPA and PSA, and other popular measures. However, political analysts argue that an elected government in a Union Territory may struggle to implement such promises.
“The NC and PDP are re-packaging themselves to appeal to voters. Engineer Rashid’s presence has unsettled them, leading them to sell dreams to gain votes and brand their opponents as BJP proxies to stay relevant,” said Professor Gul Muhammad Wani, a retired head of Kashmir University’s Department of Political Science.
Prof Wani noted that though the NC and PDP have never supported the demand for self-determination, they have been very vocal on autonomy and holding talks with Pakistan.
In response, Rashid is strengthening his position, having allied with former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, calling it a necessary step. The independent MP from Baramulla welcomed Jamaat’s participation in the electoral process despite differences, emphasizing the need for dynamic leadership for a peaceful Kashmir.
Political scientist Noor Ahmed Baba remarked that the election outcome is unlikely to alter the Kashmir issue dynamics significantly. “A local party win could pressure the central government and challenge the legitimacy of the 2019 constitutional changes from a democratic standpoint. Conversely, a BJP victory could help the party consolidate and legitimize its 2019 actions in the local legislature,” Baba said.