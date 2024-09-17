J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Jamaat-e-Islami's ex-member Talat Majid Alie as Independent spices up Pulwama contest

Srinagar: The entry of former Jamaat-e-Islami member Talat Majid Alie into the electoral fray has spiced up the contest in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama assembly constituency. Three-time MLA Mohammad Khalil Bandh and PDP youth president Waheed Para are among the 12 candidates vying to represent the seat that was once a hotbed of militancy.

While there are seven independents in the fray for this constituency, the BJP surprisingly has not fielded a candidate from Pulwama.

In the run up to the poll announcement, the contest to represent Pulwama was seen as a two-horse race between Para and Bandh, who is contesting on a National Conference (NC) ticket. The two candidates were in the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for more than a decade.