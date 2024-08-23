J&K Assembly Polls 2024: NC-Congress alliance boosts electoral prospects of both parties

Srinagar: The National Conference's (NC) decision to form an alliance with Congress for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections has significantly boosted the electoral prospects of both parties while putting to rest any speculation about a possible post-poll alliance between NC and the BJP.
For a time, there was uncertainty about the NC's electoral strategy, with party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah hinting at the possibility of contesting the elections solo. This fueled rumors that the NC might consider partnering with the BJP if it found itself in a pivotal position after the elections.
“Our opponents were attempting to create a narrative that the NC had reached an understanding with the BJP for a post-poll alliance, which could have seriously damaged our prospects," a senior NC leader told DH.
He acknowledged that the NC might have secured more seats if it had contested without any alliance but noted that the party now has to concede at least 10 seats in Kashmir to Congress. "This alliance is a necessity," he added.
The alliance between NC and Congress, which has a history of collaboration, is viewed as a strategic move to consolidate secular and regional votes against the BJP's growing influence in the region.
This partnership comes at a time when parties perceived as close to the BJP—such as Altaf Bukhari's Apni Party, Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference, and Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP)—are grappling with internal disarray.
These parties, initially seen as alternatives to the traditional political outfits, are now struggling to stay relevant in light of the NC-Congress alliance. Their association with the BJP, a contentious issue in the Valley, has alienated significant sections of the electorate, as evidenced during the Lok Sabha polls.
Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) is facing an uphill battle to remain relevant in Kashmir's shifting political landscape.
Once a formidable force, the PDP has been on the defensive since its alliance with the BJP during the previous assembly term ended acrimoniously.
With dwindling support and an electorate disillusioned by her party's past decisions, the PDP is fighting against the odds to stay politically relevant.
As the election campaign intensifies, the NC-Congress alliance appears well-positioned to take advantage of the current political climate. With BJP-aligned parties in disarray and the PDP facing significant challenges, this alliance has a strong chance of shaping the future political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.
Published 23 August 2024, 07:44 IST