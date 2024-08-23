J&K Assembly Polls 2024: NC-Congress alliance boosts electoral prospects of both parties

Srinagar: The National Conference's (NC) decision to form an alliance with Congress for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections has significantly boosted the electoral prospects of both parties while putting to rest any speculation about a possible post-poll alliance between NC and the BJP.

For a time, there was uncertainty about the NC's electoral strategy, with party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah hinting at the possibility of contesting the elections solo. This fueled rumors that the NC might consider partnering with the BJP if it found itself in a pivotal position after the elections.

“Our opponents were attempting to create a narrative that the NC had reached an understanding with the BJP for a post-poll alliance, which could have seriously damaged our prospects," a senior NC leader told DH.