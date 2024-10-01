J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Polling for final 40 seats concludes, last phase records 65.65% provisonal turnout

In the first phase, turnout exceeded 61 per cent, and in the second, it was 57 per cent, indicating a notable voter engagement in a region historically known for election boycotts. It was the first assembly elections in ten years and also a first in the Union Territory after the abrogation of special status under Article 370 in August 2019.

The polling, which started at 7 am, involved 415 candidates, including former deputy chief ministers Tara Chand and Muzaffar Beig. Over 3.9 million voters were eligible, with the Election Commission setting up 5,060 polling stations to facilitate the process. To encourage participation, 240 special polling stations were established in this phase.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP excelled in these seats, winning 18 of 40, followed by the PDP with seven, the National Conference with five, and others securing two each. These seats were vital for the BJP’s coalition government with the PDP.