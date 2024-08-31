J&K Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to address 2 poll rallies on Sept 4

Anantnag (J-K): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address two election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir on September 4 to campaign for the candidates of the NC-Congress alliance, a senior Congress leader said on Saturday.

AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that it was the desire of the candidates of the alliance and the people of J&K in general to have Gandhi campaign in the Union territory.

"Rahulji will visit J&K on September 4 and will address election campaign rallies in Kashmir as well as Jammu for the alliance candidates," he added.