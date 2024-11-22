Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 constituency-wise results LIVE | Stage set for 'battle of ballots', exit polls divided on outcome
The stage is set for the outcome of the "battle of ballots" today, as political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide whether the BJP-led NDA or the JMM-led alliance will form the next government in Jharkhand. Counting of postal ballots will start at 8 am, and the trends and results are likely to start trickling in by 9 am. This time, voter turnout reached a record 67.74 per cent, the highest since the formation of the state on November 15, 2000. Track this space for more updates as the results start to trickle in today.
CM Hemant Soren accuses BJP of launching 'whisper campaign' to tarnish JMM-led government
Days after accusing the BJP of maligning his and Jharkhand's image through shadow campaigns, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday charged the saffron party with launching a "whisper campaign" by spending over Rs 1 crore in each assembly constituency to influence voters.
Jharkhand: Stage set for outcome of 'battle of ballots', anxious political parties brace for results
The stage is set for the outcome of the "battle of ballots" on Saturday, as political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide whether the BJP-led NDA or the JMM-led alliance will form the next government in Jharkhand.
Counting of postal ballots will start at 8 am, and the trends and results are likely to start trickling in by 9 am. (PTI)
I.N.D.I.A. bloc will win state polls, perform better than 2019: Mir
We are 100 per cent confident to be back in power in Jharkhand with better numbers and our performance will be better than the 2019 election results,' Mir said speaking to reporters at Ranchi's Birsa Munda airport.
Exit Polls: BJP-led alliance may retain Maharashtra, likely to dethrone I.N.D.I.A. bloc in Jharkhand
If the exit polls turn true, it would be another booster dose for the BJP, which won Haryana in October after under-performing in the Lok Sabha elections contrary to predictions
