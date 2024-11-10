Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | JMM patronising infiltrators for votes: Assam CM Himanta

<p>Chakradharpur, Jharkhand: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday alleged that the JMM was patronising infiltrators in Jharkhand for votes.</p>.<p>Addressing an election meeting at Railway High ground here, Sarma who is also BJP Jharkhand election co-incharge, said if the BJP was voted to power then it will drive out infiltrators from Jharkhand.</p>.Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | No place for Hindus, tribals if infiltration remains unchecked: Himanta Biswa Sarma.<p>"Hemant Soren was patronising infiltrators because he needs their votes", he said.</p>.<p>He alleged that infiltrators were marrying local girls and grabbing their land.</p>.<p>"We will not recognise the children born of an infiltrator father and tribal mother nor issue certificates to grant adivasi status to such children", he said. </p>