Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjharkhand

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | JMM patronising infiltrators for votes: Assam CM Himanta

Addressing an election meeting at Railway High ground here, Sarma who is also BJP Jharkhand election co-incharge, said if the BJP was voted to power then it will drive out infiltrators from Jharkhand.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 20:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 20:14 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaJMMJharkhandJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us