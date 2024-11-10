Home
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi begins 3-km roadshow in Ranchi

The Prime Minister, seated atop a saffron-coloured open vehicle adorned with flowers and his cutouts, waved at the crowd, which chanted slogans like 'Modi Zindabad'. This was the second roadshow by Modi here, the earlier being on May 3.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 14:09 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 14:09 IST
