Carmakers post strong December sales on GST reform boost

<p>Bengaluru: Carmakers across the board on Thursday reported encouraging sales figures for December 2025, supported by improved buyer sentiment in the wake of the Centre’s GST reforms and festive-season demand.</p>.<p>Maruti Suzuki India reported a 22.21% rise in total sales at 2,17,854 units in December 2025, compared to 1,78,248 units in December 2024. Overall domestic sales, including supplies to Toyota Kirloskar Motor, stood at 1,92,115 units, up from 1,40,829 units a year earlier. Domestic passenger vehicle sales were 1,78,646 units, against 1,30,117 units in the year-ago period, the company said. During the calendar year, Maruti exported 3.95 lakh vehicles — its highest ever — growing over 21% over CY2024.</p>.GST revenue buoyancy continues despite rate cuts.<p>Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) recorded total sales of 58,702 units in December 2025, including domestic sales of 42,416 units and exports of 16,286 units. “Driven by the positive momentum from GST 2.0 reforms, Hyundai Motor India recorded a robust 6.6% year-on-year growth in total monthly sales for December 2025,” HMIL MD and CEO Tarun Garg said.</p>.<p>Homegrown Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd sold 50,519 units across domestic and international markets in December 2025, up from 44,289 units in December 2024, registering 14.1% growth. Total electric vehicle sales rose 24.2% to 6,906 units, from 5,562 units a year earlier. “For Tata Motors, it was the fifth consecutive year of record-breaking annual sales, with 587,218 units sold, including the highest-ever EV volumes of 81,125 units in a calendar year,” Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD and CEO Shailesh Chandra said.</p>.<p>Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) posted a 33% rise in sales at 39,333 units in December 2025, compared to 29,529 units in December 2024. Domestic sales were 34,157 units, up from 24,887 units a year ago, while exports rose to 5,176 units from 4,642 units. For CY2025, total sales touched 3,88,801 units, up from 3,26,329 units in CY2024 — a growth of 19%. “This sustained performance has been driven by progressive GST reforms, strategic product enhancements and the introduction of new model variants,” TKM Vice-President Varinder Wadhwa said.</p>.<p>Kia India also closed the year on a strong note, posting its best-ever December with sales of 18,659 units — a 105% year-on-year increase — compared to 8,957 units in December 2024.</p>