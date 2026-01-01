Menu
Carmakers post strong December sales on GST reform boost

Maruti Suzuki India reported a 22.21% rise in total sales at 2,17,854 units in December 2025, compared to 1,78,248 units in December 2024.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 19:29 IST
Published 01 January 2026, 19:29 IST
