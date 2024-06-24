Home
Jharkhand Congress team heads to Delhi to strategise on upcoming assembly polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will chair a meeting with them in the national capital, a party leader said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 06:51 IST
Ranchi: A team of the Congress's Jharkhand unit went to New Delhi on Monday morning to discuss strategies for the assembly elections in the state, due to be held later this year, with the party's top brass.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will chair a meeting with them in the national capital, a party leader said.

Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, general secretary K C Venugopal and state Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir are expected to attend the meeting, he said.

"In the meeting, everything will be discussed - from the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls to the way forward for the assembly elections, so that we get a bigger success in Jharkhand," state Congress president Rajesh Thakur told reporters at the Ranchi airport.

"We are sure about getting valuable suggestions from our party president and other senior leaders so that we could perform well in the assembly elections," he added.

The team has around 25 members, including state ministers, working presidents and other senior leaders.

The elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held later this year.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress bagged two seats in the state, while its ally JMM secured three seats. The state's opposition BJP along with its partner AJSU Party got nine of the total 14 seats.

Published 24 June 2024, 06:51 IST
