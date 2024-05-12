1.18 lakh students to appear for Comed-K PGET on May 12

Bengaluru DHNS: Around 1.18 lakh candidates are appearing for the Comed-K UGET scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 12.

The test is a gateway for engineering admissions in the private engineering colleges in the state and selected pan India member universities. The number of applicants this year are 20,000 more compared to last

year.

The computer-based test will be held across 28 states, 189 cities and 264 test centres in three sessions. Morning session will be held between 8:30 am and 11:30 am; afternoon session between 1 pm and 4 pm and evening session between 5.30 pm and

8.30pm.