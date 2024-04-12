BJP will win with a margin of 3.5 lakh votes in Dakshina Kannada, says Kateel

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP state former president Nalin Kumar Kateel expressed confidence in the BJP candidate winning with a margin of 3.5 lakh votes in Dakshina Kannada.
“In 2019, I won with a margin of 2,74,621 votes. There is a Modi wave in the district. When it comes to national interest and nationalism, people of the district have stood with the BJP in the Lok Sabha election since 1991,” he told mediapersons.
The BJP candidate in Dakshina Kannada has already completed two rounds of campaign. In addition, a third party campaign by NRIs, engineers and doctors will ensure the party's victory in the district. A team of 150 to 200 NRIs have been engaged in a third party campaign for Modi in the district.
To boost the confidence of party workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow Mangaluru from Narayana Guru Circle to Navabharath Circle on April 14 at 6 pm.
“The will make arrangements to showcase the vibrant culture of Tulu Nadu through Yakshagana vesha and others by the side of the road for Modi during the road show,” he said.
Stating that the Congress-led government in Karnataka is mired in corruption, Kateel said that there is a Modi wave in Karnataka and the BJP alliance will win all the 28 seats.
Kateel said that having experienced the administration of NDA government led by PM Modi, people are eager to ensure victory of BJP led NDA and want Modi to be the prime minister for the third time. Voters will reject Congress which is involved in internal fights.
5 in Kerala
To a query on BJP's luck in Kerala, Kateel who had been campaigning there said that there is a wave of change in Kerala. "The party is confident of winning five seats in Kerala. Youth and Christians are in favour of Modi in Kerala."
On K S Eshwarappa filing his nominations to contest as an independent candidate from Shimoga constituency, he said "party leaders will solve the issue through a dialogue. When it comes to national interest, we have to keep aside our differences."
(Published 12 April 2024, 13:00 IST)