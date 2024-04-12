BJP will win with a margin of 3.5 lakh votes in Dakshina Kannada, says Kateel

“The will make arrangements to showcase the vibrant culture of Tulu Nadu through Yakshagana vesha and others by the side of the road for Modi during the road show,” he said.

Stating that the Congress-led government in Karnataka is mired in corruption, Kateel said that there is a Modi wave in Karnataka and the BJP alliance will win all the 28 seats.

Kateel said that having experienced the administration of NDA government led by PM Modi, people are eager to ensure victory of BJP led NDA and want Modi to be the prime minister for the third time. Voters will reject Congress which is involved in internal fights.

5 in Kerala

To a query on BJP's luck in Kerala, Kateel who had been campaigning there said that there is a wave of change in Kerala. "The party is confident of winning five seats in Kerala. Youth and Christians are in favour of Modi in Kerala."