Congress panel to analyse 'disappointing' Lok Sabha election results in Karnataka to visit state on July 11

New Delhi: The three-member fact-finding committee of Congress to analyse what went wrong in Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will embark on a three-day visit to the state from July 11 to meet leaders to elicit their views on the not- so-favourable performance in the polls.

Senior leaders - Madhusudan Mistry, Gaurav Gogoi and Hibi Eden - already had discussed the modalities to be followed during their interactions in Karnataka and decided to visit the state from July 11, sources said.

The panel, which was one of the six committees chosen to evaluate election performance in eight states, was appointed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The Congress president appointed these panels after finding out that the party performance in Karnataka and seven other states where voters “traditionally favoured” were not up to the mark.