Hello readers! Counting is underway in Karnataka as three assembly seats are up for grabs -- Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur. Politics over Channapatna took a dark turn with racist barbs from Congress' Zameer Ahmed Khan. Meanwhile, Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be looking to make his mark from there. Track the latest results from Karnataka bypolls only with DH!
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 03:06 IST
Bypoll verdict to decide fate of three political dynasties in Karnataka
Congress and alliance partners BJP-JD(S) have their fingers crossed ahead of the counting of votes for Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur bypoll, which may determine the political road ahead for the parties in Karnataka.
This Channapatna bypoll can decide the fate of Karnataka's political heavyweights
The bypoll in Channapatna is being contested by C P Yogeshwar of the Congress, and Nikhil Kumaraswamy of the JD-S BJP alliance.
Tied to the outcome are the fates of several heavyweights in Karnataka.
Can this bypoll determine the future of politics in the state?
Sujay BM reports from Channapatna.
'Kaaliya Kumaraswamy': Karnataka Congress leader courts row with racist barb ahead of Channapatna bypolls
Karnataka: Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has courted a controversy by calling Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy 'Kaaliya', a racist slur for being dark complexion.
Published 23 November 2024, 02:03 IST