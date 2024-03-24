Kolar seat: BJP MP Muniswamy okay with JD(S) ticket too

New Delhi: Kolar sitting BJP MP S Muniswamy met BJP national president J P Nadda and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda here and requested them to allow him to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Kolar segment as a BJP or JD(S) candidate.
Muniswamy requested Nadda not to cede the Kolar seat to alliance partner JD(S). However, Nadda refused to give any assurance to him, sources said.
Muniswamy later met Gowda, who is learnt to have told him that he came too late and that the party had already finalised a candidate. Gowda told Muniswamy to meet former CM H D Kumaraswamy in this regard, the sources said.
When asked what transpired between him and Gowda, Muniswamy said, "I never discussed the ticket issue. We discussed how to defeat the Congress candidate in Kolar."
The JD(S) has sought Hassan, Mandya and Kolar seats. However, state BJP leaders have urged their party top brass not to give Kolar to JD(S), as it is currently represented by Muniswamy of the BJP.
(Published 23 March 2024, 23:19 IST)