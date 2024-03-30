Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP leader Tejaswini Gowda rejoins Congress

She was inducted into the Congress in the presence of party general secretary Jairam Ramesh and media and publicity department head Pawan Khera at its headquarters here.

"We welcome Tejaswini Gowda, an active leader in Karnataka politics, to the Congress. We have full confidence that Tejaswini ji will remain active in the coming elections. Tejaswini was a Congress MP between 2004 and 2009 and has been vocal on various issues. We are happy that she has returned to the Congress," Ramesh said.

In her remarks, Gowda said, "The Congress believes in action and not just words. History is there for us to see. It's high time, and with all sincerity, I would like to work for the party."

"The BJP does not believe in constitutional democratic values," she alleged.

Gowda, a former journalist, also exuded confidence that the Congress would win 23 seats out of 28 in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

After joining the BJP in 2014, Gowda was elected as an MLA in 2018. She had also been the spokesperson for the saffron party. Her tenure as MLC was to end in June 2024.

She was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha (2004-2009) from Kanakapura segment. She won the seat, which is now Bangalore Rural, as a Congress candidate, defeating former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda of the JD(S).