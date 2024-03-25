Nikhil hints at HD Kumarswamy contesting from Mandya

Bengaluru: JD(S) state youth president Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Sunday dropped enough hints that his father and JDS state president H D Kumaraswamy would contest from Mandya Lok Sabha seat in the April 26 Lok Sabha polls
Speaking to reporters here, Nikhil said: “Kumaraswamy always wanted to field a party worker from the Mandya seat, but the workers in the constituency wanted only Kumaraswamy to contest from the seat. Certainly Kumaraswamy will have to respond to this demand sooner or later.”
Nikhil added that during the 2018 Assembly elections, party workers from Channapatna had showered similar love and affection on him. He said that before taking any decision on Mandya, Kumaraswamy will meet the leaders of Channapatna Assembly segment on Monday.
Returning from Chennai after undergoing heart procedure, Kumaraswamy announced that the party’s candidate in Mandya would be made known by Monday evening.
"I will not disappoint you. The candidate for Mandya will be announced by Monday evening," Kumaraswamy told hundreds of his followers, who had come from Mandya, in front of his JP Nagar residence here. "I need to rest for three to four days before I start walking normally. Whatever is possible from my side, I will do my best to ensure NDA candidates win in all the 28 constituencies," he said.
