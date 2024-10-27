People of Channapatna will not allow Nikhil to become 'Abhimanyu': Kumaraswamy

<p>Hassan: “The people of Channapatna will not allow Nikhil (H D Kumaraswamy's son) to become ‘Abhimanyu’, but will give him the role of ‘Arjuna’. They will ensure the victory of Nikhil, no matter whatever conspiracy has been planned by the Congress leaders”, said Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Hassan, on Sunday, Kumaraswamy said, “If the people notice the understanding and discussions between D K Shivakumar, D K Suresh and the candidate they have fielded, they will take the right decision.”</p>.Nikhil Kumaraswamy was party workers' choice: H D Revanna.<p>Targeting the DK brothers, Kumaraswamy said, “After having Hasanamba darshan, I am telling this. Their decline will begin from Channapatna.”</p><p>“Nikhil did not ask that he would contest from Channapatna. He had been made the candidate inevitably. Channapatna has been the strong fort of JD(S) for several years. To set right certain errors within the party, I was brought to Channapatna from Ramnagar. Now, everything has been set right. We will win the by-elections this time”, Kumaraswamy said.</p>