Poll officials raid minister’s office for holding anganwadi-Asha workers’ meeting

A team of poll officials, led by district election officer Nitesh Patil, raided the minister’s home-office and asked the Anganwadi and Asha workers to leave. “Minister’s son Mrunal Hebbalkar’s candidature from Belgaum Lok Sabha seat is almost confirmed. The minister had summoned the Anganwadi and Asha workers to her office allegedly asking them to pressure people to vote for Mrunal. Following a complaint of misusing position of power against the minister, the poll officials conducted the raid,” the election officer said.