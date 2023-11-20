This ‘guesture’ by farmers can help save on session expenses

Farmers in the region have invited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his ministers, legislators and IAS officials to stay in their homes during their visit here for the legislature session at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, starting December 5.
They had been equally generous with their invitation in the last two sessions held in the city, but the leaders and officials had not responded. The winter session is held at the SVS for 10 days annually.
The farmers are hoping that their invitation will be accepted this time round. Their other expectation is that when the leaders and officials stay in their rural homes, they get to experience the farmers’ problems first hand and understand the drought situation better.
The farmers have gone a step further. They have offered to pack food for the guests when the latter leave for the SVS in the morning each day.
“The farmers have submitted a letter to Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader, requesting that their invitation be accepted,” farmers’ leader Prakash Naika said.
He said that people in 25 villages in Belagavi taluk had offered to host the leaders and officials for the whole duration of the session.
“The elected representatives can highlight farmers’ issues in the two Houses better, if they agree for the homestays. The money saved thus can be utilised for providing compensation to farmers hit by drought,” Naika said.
Another spinoff from the village stays will be that the exchequer can save a fortune that is spent on the nearly 2,000 hotel rooms booked in the city for the stay of the leaders and officials during the session. The expenses for the accommodation keep climbing up year on year.
Speaker Khader and Legislative Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti have gone on record that efforts will be made to reduce expenses in the wake of the drought in the state.
“The government had allocated Rs 20 crore for last year’s session here. Of this, Rs 17.5 crore was spent,” deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil said.