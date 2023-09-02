A K Antony, his son Anil Antony campaign for respective parties in poll-bound Kerala seat

The Puthuppally Assembly constituency in Kerala's Kottayam on Friday witnessed senior Congress leader A K Antony joining the campaign for party candidate Chandy Oommen, while his son Anil K Antony, who recently joined the BJP, campaigned for BJP candidate Lijin Lal.
The seat is headed for bypoll on September 5.
Even as Anil, who was recently made the national secretary and spokesperson of the BJP and had been campaigning for BJP in the constituency over the last couple of days, it got more attention on Friday as A K Antony joined the campaign for Chandy Oommen.
Speaking at a campaign meeting, A K Antony urged the voters to ensure a victory with a record margin for Chandy Oommen.
The Puthuppally by-poll could be quite emotional for A K Antony as the bypoll is being held following the death of Congress senior leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy, who had been Antony's close confidant over the last few decades. Oommen Chandy's son is contesting as the Congress candidate with high hopes of taking forward his father's 53-year-long legacy as Puthuppally MLA.
Anil Antony told DH that even as Chandy Oommen is one of his good friends, in a political fight personal relations won't matter. He also said that he had no problem in campaigning for BJP at the same time when his father was campaigning in the constituency for the Congress. "In democracy all are free to make personal choices," he said.
Anil also said that there was good response from the young voters who are looking for a change and, hence, the BJP would gain from it.
While Anil posted pictures of his door-to-door campaign at Puthuppally for BJP, some netizens posted posters of A K Antony's campaign at Puthuppally in the comments' box.
A K Antony had emotionally reacted when Anil Antony decided to quit the Congress and join the BJP in April. Apart from embarrassing the Congress, the BJP also hopes to influence the Christian vote banks of Kerala through Anil Antony.