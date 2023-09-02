A K Antony, his son Anil Antony campaign for respective parties in poll-bound Kerala seat

The Puthuppally Assembly constituency in Kerala's Kottayam on Friday witnessed senior Congress leader A K Antony joining the campaign for party candidate Chandy Oommen, while his son Anil K Antony, who recently joined the BJP, campaigned for BJP candidate Lijin Lal.

The seat is headed for bypoll on September 5.



Even as Anil, who was recently made the national secretary and spokesperson of the BJP and had been campaigning for BJP in the constituency over the last couple of days, it got more attention on Friday as A K Antony joined the campaign for Chandy Oommen.