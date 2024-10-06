BJP and CPM have 'nexus' for upcoming Kerala Assembly bypolls, alleges rebel MLA

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Dissident left-front MLA P V Anvar has alleged that the CPM and BJP have entered into a "nexus" for the upcoming bypolls to two assembly seats in Kerala that became vacant after sitting MPs were elected to the Lok Sabha.</p><p>Anvar alleged that the CPM will vote for BJP at Palakkad seat and in return BJP will vote for CPM in Chelakkara in Thrissur. </p>.Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's office denounces media for 'creating fake news'.<p>"CPM already helped the BJP win its maiden seat to Lok Sabha from Kerala by creating trouble at the Thrissur Pooram. Additional DGP (law and order) M R Ajithkumar, who did that, is executing the plan to help BJP in the assembly bypoll too," Anvar said while addressing a public meeting at Manjeri in Malappuram on Sunday.</p><p>Palakkad is the sitting seat of Congress. BJP is having a strong presence in Palakkad. The saffron party came second in Palakkad in the last two Assembly elections. </p><p>In 2021 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, who contested as BJP candidate, lost the seat by just 3,859 votes.</p>