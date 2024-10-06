Home
BJP and CPM have 'nexus' for upcoming Kerala Assembly bypolls, alleges rebel MLA

Dissident left-front MLA Anvar alleged that the CPM will vote for BJP at Palakkad seat and in return BJP will vote for CPM in Chelakkara in Thrissur.
DHNS
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 17:06 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 17:06 IST
