People of Wayanad will decide if they want me to stay in Delhi or come here often: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka made this remark in response to her rival candidates’ comments suggesting that she would rarely be seen in Wayanad if she won the seat.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 09:50 IST

India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPriyanka GandhiWayanadUDF

