Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I.N.D.I.A. bloc scouts for potential allies

New Delhi: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to subvert the 2024 mandate, the I.N.D.I.A. alliance on Wednesday scouted for potential allies, inviting all parties that share fundamental commitment to the values enshrined in Constitution and to provisions related to economic, social and political justice.
The invite, which came even as NDA elected Narendra Modi as its Prime Ministerial nominee, was given by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as I.N.D.I.A. constituents met here to decide on its post-poll strategy.
"We fought well, fought unitedly, fought resolutely. The mandate is decisively against Modi, against him and the substance and style of his politics. It is a huge political loss for him personally apart from being a clear moral defeat as well. However, he is determined to subvert the will of the people," Kharge said.
"The I.N.D.I.A. Alliance welcomes all parties which shares its fundamental commitment to the values enshrined in the Preamble to our Constitution and to its many provisions for economic, social and political justice," he said in his opening remarks at the meeting attended by leaders from parties.
Thirty-three leaders from Congress, NCP, DMK, SP, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD, CPI(M), CPI, JMM, AAP, CPI(ML)L, National Conference, Muslim League, Kerala Congress (M), VCK, RSP, MMK, Forward Bloc and KMDK attended the meeting.
The leaders who attended the meeting included Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin, Akhilesh Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Tejashwi Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena (UBT), D Raja, Kalpana Soren, Sanjay Singh, Dipankar Bhattacharya, NK Premachandran and G Devarajan.
