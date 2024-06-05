Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I.N.D.I.A. bloc scouts for potential allies

New Delhi: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to subvert the 2024 mandate, the I.N.D.I.A. alliance on Wednesday scouted for potential allies, inviting all parties that share fundamental commitment to the values enshrined in Constitution and to provisions related to economic, social and political justice.

The invite, which came even as NDA elected Narendra Modi as its Prime Ministerial nominee, was given by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as I.N.D.I.A. constituents met here to decide on its post-poll strategy.