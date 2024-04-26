JOIN US
Homeelections

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Many deaths during polling in Kerala

A booth agent died at Kuttichira in Kozhikode.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 16:48 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: At least five persons died in Kerala soon after casting their votes. The scorching heat is believed to be one reason.

A 35 year old man, identified as Sabari, died at Tenkurushi in Palakkad. He collapsed while returning home after voting. Though he was rushed to hospital, life could not be saved.

Another death was also reported from Palakkad district, which has been recording the highest temperature in Kerala.

A 65 year old man, identified as Siddique, died after suffering a heart attack soon after returning home after casting vote. At Alappuzha an 80 year old man died while returning after casting vote. A booth agent died at Kuttichira in Kozhikode.

(Published 26 April 2024, 16:48 IST)
