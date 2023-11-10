From ‘Maaf karo Maharaj’ to ‘Saath hai Shivraj’, Madhya Pradesh sees metamorphosis of slogans in 5 years

When Scindia joined the BJP on March 11, 2020, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote on X (then Twitter), “Swagat hai Maharaj, saath hai Shivraj (welcome Maharaj, Shivraj is with you).”

BJP brains had coined “Shriman Bantadhar” (Mr Spoiler) for former Congress CM Digvijaya Singh in 2003 to highlight potholed roads and erratic power supply in the state, which they claimed were the worst in the country.