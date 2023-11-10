How the state voted in the first-ever Madhya Pradesh election

The first-ever Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, held on 25 February 1957, was a landmark event in the state's political history.
A total of 1,108 candidates stepped into the electoral fray, vying for a place in the 218 constituencies of the Assembly, which included 69 two-member and 149 single-member constituencies.
The Indian National Congress (INC) emerged as the dominant party, winning an overwhelming majority of 232 seats out of 288, a significant increase of 38 seats from the previous assembly (before the States Reorganisation Act, 1956).
The INC secured 49.83 per cent of the popular vote, reflecting its substantial sway over the electorate during this period.
The Praja Socialist Party (PSP) came in second, securing 12 seats. With a registered voter count of 13,871,727, the turnout was 37.17 per cent.
The Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), which later evolved into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contested these elections and won 10 seats.
This marked the party's initial political footprint in the state, capturing 9.90 per cent of the popular vote.
The Akhil Bharatiya Ram Rajya Parishad and the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, securing five and seven seats, respectively.
The Communist Party of India also marked its presence with two seats.
Independent candidates won 20 seats, reflecting a diverse political landscape.
