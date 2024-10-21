Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmadhya pradesh

Madhya Pradesh by-polls: Congress fields ex-minister Patel from Budhni, Saharia tribal leader Malhotra from Vijaypur

The BJP has already nominated former MP Ramakant Bhargava for the Budhni seat in the Sehore district and will field ex-Congress leader Ramniwas Rawat in the Vijaypur constituency in Sheopur district.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 20:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 20:02 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMadhya Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us