Madhya Pradesh polls: 5 closest fought constituencies in the last election

As Madhya Pradesh braces for the crucial election to elect 230 members of its Legislative Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) are gearing up for an intense showdown. The electoral battle is set to unfold on November 17, with the destiny of the state hanging in the balance until the results are unveiled on December 3.

In the last Assembly elections held in 2018, the Congress emerged as the largest party and its leader Kamal Nath took oath as the Chief Minister. However, a significant number of Congress MLAs later defected to the BJP, leading to the collapse of the government and Nath's resignation. Consequently, the BJP assumed power in the state with Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking over as Chief Minister.