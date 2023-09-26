Modi is a certified liar: Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Congress on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “certified liar” for accusing it of being opposed to the Women’s Reservation Bill during a programme in Madhya Pradesh.
The party claimed he mentioned Congress 44 times in his 51-minute speech but there was not a word about the BJP government’s achievements during its 18 years of power as their contribution has been “zero”.
It also exuded confidence that more parties will leave the BJP-led NDA like the AIADMK, which severed ties on Monday, and some of their allies are already in touch with the Congress.
Addressing a press conference here, Congress Media Department Chairman Pawan Khera referred to Modi’s claims that the Congress is opposed to women’s reservation in Lok Sabha and Assemblies and alleged, “The Prime Minister has made himself a certified liar. When he opens mouth, he only tells lies.”
Recalling 1989 when the Rajiv Gandhi government brought a bill to reserve seats for women in local bodies, Khera said it fell short of seven votes in Rajya Sabha and four BJP MPs, AB Vajpayee, LK Advani, Ram Jethmalani and Jaswant Singh did not support it.
“You have been in power for almost 10 years, why did you not bring the Women's Reservation Bill? And today when the bill has been brought, it will take about 10 years for it to become a law. This is your intention,” he said.
He claimed there was no space for President Droupadi Murmu in the new Parliament because she is an “adivasi”. “Actresses will be invited to the new Parliament but not the President. That is why Rahul Gandhi says you (Modi) are casteist. You are against Dalits, tribals and minorities.”
Khera said the BJP was in power for the past 18-19 years in Madhya Pradesh except for 15 months when Congress’s Kamal Nath headed the government when farm loans were waived and youth were benefited through schemes among others.
“They brought down this government by delaying the announcement of the Covid-19 lockdown. They had to bring the now civil aviation minister (Jyotiraditya Scindia) to their side,” he said.
“In Monday’s rally, Modi took the name of Congress 44 times in his 51-minute speech in Madhya Pradesh. This is exactly the same as a film that came in 1966 – 'Neend Hamari, Khwaab Tumhare'. In a state where BJP has been in power for 18 years, you are taking the name of Congress 44 times. This indicates that the achievements of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh are zero,” he said.
Asked about the BJP fielding Union Ministers and sitting MPs, Khera said it showed that the saffron party is losing. He said if the Prime Minister is not referring to the government’s schemes or ignoring the incumbent Chief Minister in public, why should people vote for the BJP.