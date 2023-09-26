Modi is a certified liar: Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

He claimed there was no space for President Droupadi Murmu in the new Parliament because she is an “adivasi”. “Actresses will be invited to the new Parliament but not the President. That is why Rahul Gandhi says you (Modi) are casteist. You are against Dalits, tribals and minorities.”

Khera said the BJP was in power for the past 18-19 years in Madhya Pradesh except for 15 months when Congress’s Kamal Nath headed the government when farm loans were waived and youth were benefited through schemes among others.

“They brought down this government by delaying the announcement of the Covid-19 lockdown. They had to bring the now civil aviation minister (Jyotiraditya Scindia) to their side,” he said.

“In Monday’s rally, Modi took the name of Congress 44 times in his 51-minute speech in Madhya Pradesh. This is exactly the same as a film that came in 1966 – 'Neend Hamari, Khwaab Tumhare'. In a state where BJP has been in power for 18 years, you are taking the name of Congress 44 times. This indicates that the achievements of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh are zero,” he said.

Asked about the BJP fielding Union Ministers and sitting MPs, Khera said it showed that the saffron party is losing. He said if the Prime Minister is not referring to the government’s schemes or ignoring the incumbent Chief Minister in public, why should people vote for the BJP.